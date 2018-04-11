search on deccanchronicle.com
CWG 2018: Shreyasi Singh clinches women's double trap gold

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 11:40 am IST
The 26-year-old won a shoot-off against Australian Emma Cox to hand India it's 22nd medal at the games.
 Shreyasi, thus, improved on her silver medal-winning effort at the Glasgow Games four years ago. (Photo: Twitter / India All Sports)

Gold Coast: Shreyasi Singh held her nerve and produced some excellent shooting to win the women's double trap gold medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games here today. Shreyasi shot 96 in the finals and beat Australia's Emma Cox 2 shots to 1 in the shoot-off at Belmont Shooting Centre.

The other Indian contender in the field, Varsha Varman finished fourth with 86. The bronze medal went to Scotland's Linda Pearson who shot 87 to finish a point ahead of Varsha, who held the third place for a while.

 

The 26-year-old Shreyasi, thus, improved on her silver medal-winning effort at the Glasgow Games four years ago.

Shreyasi was on the second position while Varsha was on the third position after three rounds. Recently, she won a silver medal in the double trap event at the 2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships.

Shreyasi, whose grandfather and father served in the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) as its president, represented the country in two events at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games Delhi but failed to win a single medal.

The Delhi-born Shreyasi won the individual silver medal in double trap in Glasgow and followed that by winning a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. The result at the ongoing Games ensured the experienced shooter won the elusive gold.

Tags: 2018 commonwealth games, shreyasi singh
Location: Australia, Queensland, Gold Coast


