Spectators go gaga over ‘fantastic’ Formula E race experience

Hyderabad: Watching the Formula e-Prix on Saturday was like being transported to a fairyland for several motor sports enthusiasts. They were not disappointed as they were treated to a richly exhilarating feast by the racers gunning for glory in what was India’s debut as a Formula E race host.

The spectators were engrossed in catching the action, cheering for their favorite teams and clicking pictures of the cars that zoomed by

“This is the first time I have attended a motorsport event. I was rendered speechless. The race had so many ups and down moments. I felt that the perseverance of these drivers is something we should apply in life.”Neevedita, IT professional

“One of my life’s most fabulous experiences. I am thrilled to have been a part of this historic world-class event. The whole place looked so much like an international venue.”Prerna Ganji, Research professional