CWG 2018: Heena Sindhu breaks record to clinch 25m pistol gold medal

Gold Coast: Indian shooter Heena Sidhu set a world record as she won gold medal in women's 25m pistol event of Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Sidhu shot a final score of 38, two of them perfect fives, to claim the top honours ahead of Australian Elena Galiabovitch.

Our girl @HeenaSidhu10 on the victory podium for the 2nd time (earlier won Silver in 10m Air Pistol event), flashing her Gold Medal #ProudMoment #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/S7XY6VNwOG — India@Sports (@India_AllSports) April 10, 2018

This was her second medal at the 2st Games after having claimed the silver in the 10m air pistol event behind 16-year-old compatriot Manu Bhaker.

Earlier, defending silver-medallist Gagan Narang signed off a disappointing seventh while debutant Chain Singh finished fourth in the 50m rifle prone event at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Narang, who qualified third for the final with a score of 619.4, went out after the first stage of elimination.