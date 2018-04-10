search on deccanchronicle.com
CWG 2018: Heena Sindhu breaks record to clinch 25m pistol gold medal

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 10, 2018, 11:49 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
Heena, with a total effort of 234, had earlier won a silver medal in the women's 10m Air Pistol.
Heena Sidhu set a world record as she won gold medal in women's 25m pistol event of Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter / IOA Team India)
Gold Coast: Indian shooter Heena Sidhu set a world record as she won gold medal in women's 25m pistol event of Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Sidhu shot a final score of 38, two of them perfect fives, to claim the top honours ahead of Australian Elena Galiabovitch.

 

This was her second medal at the 2st Games after having claimed the silver in the 10m air pistol event behind 16-year-old compatriot Manu Bhaker.

Earlier, defending silver-medallist Gagan Narang signed off a disappointing seventh while debutant Chain Singh finished fourth in the 50m rifle prone event at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Narang, who qualified third for the final with a score of 619.4, went out after the first stage of elimination.

Tags: 2018 commonwealth games, heena sidhu, gold coast commonwealth games
Location: Australia, Queensland, Gold Coast




