Sports Other News 09 Dec 2019 PM Narendra Modi met ...
Sports, In Other News

PM Narendra Modi met Sports Ministry officials over Tokyo Olympics preparation

ANI
Published Dec 9, 2019, 5:52 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 5:56 pm IST
Modi headed the meeting at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on November 20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the Sports Ministry officials over India's preparation for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The meeting was held last month and the details have come out now. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the Sports Ministry officials over India's preparation for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The meeting was held last month and the details have come out now. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the Sports Ministry officials over India's preparation for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The meeting was held last month and the details have come out now.

Modi headed the meeting at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on November 20.

 

The meeting was attended by sports Secretary, Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI), and CEO of Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS).
Various new schemes were discussed including the 'One State One Game Principle' policy and the inclusion of the corporate sector in the sports to uplift athletes condition.

It was decided that 'One State One Game Principle' would be examined by the States and its modalities will also be worked out. The aim would be to make one state proficient in a single sport in which it possesses the special aptitude and to work towards getting an Olympic gold medal in the same.

Children from other states wishing to compete in that sport may also be sent to this particular State.

For this, the Sports Ministry may examine the records of performance of players and medals received by each State in the last 20 years. They should actively engage with the Indian diaspora in and around Tokyo to work on the principle of 'One Family One Player' whereby one Indian family from the diaspora can adopt one player from the team during his/her stay in Tokyo.

Business houses and the possibility of one of them aligning with and taking the promotion of a particular sport for the Olympics in such a way that the sports get linked to the prestige of the company. In return, the players for that sport may be allowed to wear the colours of the Industrial/Business house.

Under the Guru Shishya Parampara, Department of Sports should have an online portal on which all Coaches (Gurus) could register themselves with details of their students (Shishyas), with other necessary details.

They should, within 2 months, also prepare a database of global players of Indian origin. Making it a theme of any Pravaasi Bharatiya Diwas may be examined by the Department. In addition, organizing a global sports event/competition of these sportspersons of Indian origin may also be examined.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, sports ministry, 2020 tokyo olympics
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured that the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will not affect the sportspersons mainly shooters. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah says Arms Ammendment Bill 2019 won't affect sportspersons

Test specialist Ajinkya Ranahe and young opener Prithvi Shaw struck gritty fifties as Mumbai ended day one of their Ranji Trophy lung opener against Baroda at 362/8 here on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane hit half centuries as Mumbai score 362/8

Robin Uthappa, who has endured a slump in form during the past few seasons, scored 102 off 221 balls with seven fours and three sixes, adding 118 runs for the second wicket with opener Ponnam Rahul (97). (Photo: AFP)

Robin Uthappa hundred takes Kerala to 276/3 as Delhi spinners falter on opening day

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Russia banned from world sports for 4 years over doping scandal

Russia was banned from the Olympics and world championships in a range of sports for four years on Monday after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled to punish it for manipulating laboratory data, a WADA spokesman said. (Photo: Twitter)

IOA chief Narinder Batra meets home minister Amit Shah, briefs him Olympics prep

Indian Olympics Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah and updated him on India's preparation for the next year's Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Twitter/ Hockey India)

India overtake Nepal to reach top spot in medal tallies at South Asian Games

India on Thursday overtook Nepal to reach the top spot of the medal tally in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. (Photo: South Asian Games website)

'Have set the right example': Sushil Kumar congratulates Telangana Police

After the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by police on Friday, wrestler Sushil Kumar lauded the force, saying that they have set the right example. (Photo: ANI)

Dutee Chand, VVS Laxman, Murali Kartik to be at Dec 14 sports literature festival

Touted to be 'Asia's first and largest ever sports literary festival', the event will bring together some of the biggest names from the Indian and international sports fraternity like sprinter Dutee Chand, former cricketer VVS Laxman, Murali Kartik, Monty Panesar, and discus thrower Krishna Poonia among others. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham