Sports Other News 09 Sep 2021 Taliban bans women&# ...
Sports, In Other News

Taliban bans women's sports in Afghanistan: Reports

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 1:28 pm IST
Australia's Sport Minister Richard Colbeck said earlier that the Taliban's decision on women's sport was 'deeply concerning'
Taliban soldiers stand guard in Panjshir province, northeastern of Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP /Mohammad Asif Khan)
 Taliban soldiers stand guard in Panjshir province, northeastern of Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP /Mohammad Asif Khan)

Sydney: Australia's SBS TV has quoted a Taliban spokesperson as saying that women's sports and women's cricket specifically will be banned by his group in Afghanistan.

"In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this," the network quoted Ahmadullah Wasiq, the deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, as saying.

 

"It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed."

Wasiq last month told SBS that the Taliban would allow men's cricket to continue and that it has given approval for the men's national team to travel to Australia for a test match in November.

But in a statement released Thursday, Cricket Australia said it would not proceed with the planned test starting Nov. 27 if news reports of Taliban views on the women's game were true.

 

"Driving the growth of women's cricket globally is incredibly important to Cricket Australia," the statement said. "Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level.

"If recent media reports that women's cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed test match due to be played in Hobart."

Australia's Sport Minister Richard Colbeck said earlier that the Taliban's decision on women's sport was "deeply concerning" and he urged organizations such as the International Cricket Council to take action.

 

"Excluding women from sport at any level is unacceptable," Colbeck said in a statement. "We urge international sport authorities, including the International Cricket Council, to take a stand against this appalling ruling."

Players from Afghanistan's women's soccer team are among dozens of athletes given visas to live in Australia and have been undergoing quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government for Afghanistan stacked with veterans of their hard-line rule from the 1990s and the 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition.

 

A policy statement accompanying the Cabinet announcement sought to allay fears of Afghanistan's neighbors and the rest of the world, but was unlikely to calm the fears of women, who didn't get a single post.

The statement spoke of protecting the rights of minorities and the underprivileged, and it promised education "to all countrymen within the framework of Sharia." Women were not mentioned in the three-page statement.

Last Saturday, Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air to end a protest march in Kabul by women demanding equal rights.

 

...
Tags: afghan taliban, taliban takeover, taliban rule in afghanistan, afghan women, afghanistan sports
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Latest From Sports

Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur

Man of the match or not?

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI makes Dhoni mentor of India's T20 WC squad

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with India's captain Virat Kohli (L) the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla during the ICC Champions Trophy match between South Africa and India at The Oval in London on June 11, 2017. (AFP PHOTO)

Ashwin included in India's T20 World Cup squad

Devendra Jhajharia (Wikipedia)

Devendra Jhajharia, Venkatesh Prasad named in National Sports Awards selection panel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

TT robot facilitated by SAI helped me create history at Paralympics, says Bhavina

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy congratulates Bhavina Patel for winning the Semi finals in the women's singles class 4 category Table Tennis in Paralympics Tokyo 2020. (Photo: PTI)

Masters level: Paralympian eyes medal in 4th different sport

Paralympic Gold Medallist Oksana Masters. (Photo: AP)

India's para-athletes soar high after best ever Paralympics

Silver medallist Bhavina Patel and other paralympics medal winners being welcomed on their arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 10 Preview: Full schedule and where to watch

Indian para archer Harvinser Singh. (Photo: Twitter/Paralymics)

Dream to see Indian flag flying high fulfilled: Singhraj Adhana

Silver medalist India's Sighraj Singh poses photographs during the presentation ceremony of P4-Mixed 50m Pistol Shooting event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->