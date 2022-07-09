  
Hyderabad gears up for Formula E racing in 2023

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 9, 2022, 11:06 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2022, 11:06 am IST
The site inspection conducted on Friday was to finalise the track for the main event, which is planned alongside Hussain Sagar, Lumbini Park and NTR Park. (Representational image: Mahindra)
Hyderabad: Telangana Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, Arvind Kumar inspected the Formula E track in the city, which is all set to host the race event early next year.

The state capital is the first Indian city to host Formula E racing and the event is scheduled for February 11, 2023. Formula E is the apex motorsport in the Electric Vehicle arena, an official release said on Friday.

The site inspection conducted on Friday was to finalise the track for the main event, which is planned alongside Hussain Sagar, Lumbini Park and NTR Park.

During the inspection, all the works to be taken up for the race were finalised and Special Chief Secretary issued instructions to the officials concerned to ensure that they are completed in time, it said.

Works like track alignment, Formula E car pitstops, seating arrangement, etc were discussed in detail.

The Hyderabad track will be a street race track and is tentatively 2.5 kms long, it added.

Location: India, Telangana


