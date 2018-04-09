CWG 2018: Mehuli Ghosh, Apurvi Chandela clinch silver, bronze in shooting

17-year old Mehuli Ghosh fell marginally behind Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, who bagged gold, while Apurvi Chandela, with a score of 423.2, set a new qualification Games record. (Photo: Twitter / India All Sports)

Gold Coast: Indian shooters continued their medal rush at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Monday, with Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela bagging silver and bronze respectively in the Women's 10m Air Rifle competition.

17-year old Mehuli fell marginally behind Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, who bagged gold, while Apurvi, with a score of 423.2, set a new qualification Games record.

While Mehuli and Martina both closed in at 247.2 in the final round, the latter clocked 10.3 in the shoot-off, thus inching ahead of Ghosh, who shoot a 9.9.

Earlier in the day, Indian shooters Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharwal won gold and bronze medals respectively in the men's 10m air pistol event.

With this feat, India now stands third on the points table with 17 medals in total, including seven in shooting alone.