search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, In Other News

CWG 2018: Mehuli Ghosh, Apurvi Chandela clinch silver, bronze in shooting

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 10:42 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Earlier in the day, Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharwal won gold and bronze medals respectively in the men's 10m air pistol event.
17-year old Mehuli Ghosh fell marginally behind Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, who bagged gold, while Apurvi Chandela, with a score of 423.2, set a new qualification Games record. (Photo: Twitter / India All Sports)
 17-year old Mehuli Ghosh fell marginally behind Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, who bagged gold, while Apurvi Chandela, with a score of 423.2, set a new qualification Games record. (Photo: Twitter / India All Sports)

Gold Coast: Indian shooters continued their medal rush at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Monday, with Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela bagging silver and bronze respectively in the Women's 10m Air Rifle competition.

17-year old Mehuli fell marginally behind Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, who bagged gold, while Apurvi, with a score of 423.2, set a new qualification Games record.

 

While Mehuli and Martina both closed in at 247.2 in the final round, the latter clocked 10.3 in the shoot-off, thus inching ahead of Ghosh, who shoot a 9.9.

Earlier in the day, Indian shooters Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharwal won gold and bronze medals respectively in the men's 10m air pistol event.

With this feat, India now stands third on the points table with 17 medals in total, including seven in shooting alone.

Tags: 2018 commonwealth games, mehuli ghosh, apurvi chandela


Related Stories

CWG 2018: Record-breaking Jitu Rai wins gold, Om Prakash Mitharwal bags bronze
CWG 2018: Manika Batra-led Indian eves script history, clinch gold in table tennis
CWG 2018: Ravi Kumar bags bronze as India's medal tally reaches 10
CWG 2018: 16-year-old shooter Manu Bhaker wins gold, Heena Sindhu bags silver


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Harpoon-ed’ spacecraft to clear space debris: Scientists to begin testing

It has already docked with the International Space Station and the tests are expected to begin in the next few weeks. (Photo: Surrey Space Centre)
 

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts dies after suffering heart attack in race

Michael Goolaerts died in hospital after suffering the cardiac arrest during Sunday's Paris-Roubaix race. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ganguly: Virat Kohli will roam shirtless on street if India win World Cup in England

Almost 16 years after his India team pulled off a remarkable chase to win the NatWest Series at the mecca of cricket, former captain Ganguly foresees another shirt-waving act next year. (Photo: AFP)
 

CWG 2018: Record-breaking Jitu Rai wins gold, Om Prakash Mitharwal bags bronze

In the men's 10m air pistol event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, Jitu Rai shot a total of 235.1 points, thus, registering a new Games record. (Photo: Twitter / India At Sports)
 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts dies after suffering heart attack in race

Michael Goolaerts died in hospital after suffering the cardiac arrest during Sunday's Paris-Roubaix race. (Photo: AFP)

CWG 2018: Record-breaking Jitu Rai wins gold, Om Prakash Mitharwal bags bronze

In the men's 10m air pistol event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, Jitu Rai shot a total of 235.1 points, thus, registering a new Games record. (Photo: Twitter / India At Sports)

CWG 2018: Manika Batra-led Indian eves script history, clinch gold in table tennis

In the deciding game, Manika, playing her second match of the finals, came out all guns blazing and defeated Yihan Zhou 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 to guide her team to glory. (Photo: IOA/ Twitter)

I want to dedicate the medal to my parents: Ragala Venkat Rahul

Ragala Venkat Rahul

He’s worth his weight in gold

Sathish Kumar Sivalingam
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham