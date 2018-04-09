search on deccanchronicle.com
CWG 2018: Record-breaking Jitu Rai wins gold, Om Prakash Mitharwal bags bronze

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 9:49 am IST
Mitharwal, in his debut at CWG, bagged shot a total of 214.3 points and took India's medal count to 15.
In the men's 10m air pistol event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, Jitu Rai shot a total of 235.1 points, thus, registering a new Games record. (Photo: Twitter / India At Sports)
Gold Coast: Indian shooters continued to bring glory to the country as Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharwal won gold and bronze medals respectively here on Monday.

In the men's 10m air pistol event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, Rai shot a total of 235.1 points, thus, registering a new Games record.

 

Meanwhile, Mitharwal, in his debut at the event, bagged the third spot after shooting a total of 214.3 points, thus, taking India's medal count to 15 in the 21st edition of the Games.

Earlier on Sunday, 16-year-old Manu Bhaker and seasoned campaigner Heena Sidhu clinched gold and silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol final, while Ravi Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle final on Day four of the quadrennial event.

On a related note, India has won five medals so far in shooting alone.

Tags: 2018 commonwealth games, jitu rai, gold coast commonwealth games, om prakash mitharwal
Location: Australia, Queensland, Gold Coast




