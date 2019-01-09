search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, In Other News

Hockey India sacks Harendra Singh citing disappointing results in 2018

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2019, 7:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 7:11 pm IST
Currently, the team will be overseen by Hockey India High Performance Director, David John and current Analytical Coach, Chris Ciriello.
The Junior World Cup-winning coach took charge after India's medal-less showing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games but was unable to change the team's fortunes. (Photo: Hockey India/Twitter)
 The Junior World Cup-winning coach took charge after India's medal-less showing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games but was unable to change the team's fortunes. (Photo: Hockey India/Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian men's hockey coach Harendra Singh was on Wednesday sacked from the position following a disappointing 2018 and offered the task of helming the junior squad by the national federation.

Constant chopping and changing of coaches is a frequent phenomenon in Indian hockey and Harendra, who was appointed in May, is the latest casualty.

 

"Though the year 2018 was very disappointing for the Indian Men's Hockey Team with results not going as expected, Hockey India believes investing in the junior program which will reap long-term benefits," HI said in a statement explaining the reasons behind Harendra's axing.

The Junior World Cup-winning coach took charge after India's medal-less showing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games but was unable to change the team's fortunes.

India were also below-par in the Asian Games in Indonesia, settling for a bronze after going into the tournament as the defending champions. They ended the year with a quarterfinal loss in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

"Hockey India will shortly be advertising and will invite applications for the position of the Chief Coach of the Indian Men's Hockey Team which will be returning to training camp in February 2019 for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup scheduled to commence from 23 March 2019.

"In the interim the team will be overseen by Hockey India High Performance Director, David John and current Analytical Coach, Chris Ciriello," said Hockey India in a statement.

...
Tags: harendra singh, hockey india, indian hockey team


Related Stories

Fund crunch hits Pakistan hockey again, team mulls withdrawing from Olympic qualifier
Hockey World Cup: Belgium edge out Netherlands in final to lift maiden title
Hockey World Cup: Harendra Singh laments poor umpiring during quarters defeat
Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat India 2-1 in quarterfinal to end hosts' dream run
Harendra Singh’s comment on umpiring irks FIH


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Fund crunch hits Pakistan hockey again, team mulls withdrawing from Olympic qualifier

(Photo: AFP)

Indian golfers can win big ones: Jeev Milka Singh

Jeev Milkha Singh and Shiv Kapur at the Habitat for India Golf Charity Tournament in Mumbai on Sunday.

Ashok Kumar to lead Telangana hockey side

Members of the Telangana hockey team pose in Hyderabad after receiving their kits for the upcoming National Championships to be held in Chennai from Friday.

Mumbai to host 2 pre-season National Basketball Association games

The NBA announced that the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings will play in two pre-season games in Mumbai on October 4 and 5 next year.

Vijayanagara: Boxers from railways on medal track

All top boxers, including world championships participants and medallists (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham