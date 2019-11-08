Sports Other News 08 Nov 2019 India to host 2023 M ...
Sports, In Other News

India to host 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 8, 2019, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
The FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup which will take place from 13 to 29 January 2019.
The World CUp will take place from 13-29th January. The FIH has also declared Spain and Netherlands as co-host for the 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup which will take place from 1-17 July 2022. (Photo: Twitter/ Hockey India)
 The World CUp will take place from 13-29th January. The FIH has also declared Spain and Netherlands as co-host for the 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup which will take place from 1-17 July 2022. (Photo: Twitter/ Hockey India)

Mumbai: On the last meeting of the year, the executive board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to select India as host country for the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup which will take place from 13 to 29 January 2019.

The FIH has also declared Spain and Netherlands as co-host for the 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup which will take place from 1-17 July 2022.

 

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “FIH has received excellent bids to host these prestigious events. It was therefore a difficult choice to make. Since the primary mission of FIH is to grow the sport worldwide - which of course requires to make investments -, the income-generation potential of each bid has played an important role in the decision.”

Commenting on the organization of the FIH Hockey World Cups, he added: “We will work closely with the Local Organizing Committees on the sustainability and legacy aspects of these events.”

The Executive Board also approved the qualification process for both events:

• The hosts will qualify automatically

• The winners of the Continental Championships will qualify directly (5 teams)

• The remaining 10 teams will qualify through a home-and-away play-off; the 20 teams involved in these qualifiers will be determined by Continental quotas, based on the FIH World Rankings at the end of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the finishing positions of teams in the Continental Championships

...
Tags: fih hockey world cup, hockey india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Sports

Kumar Sangakkara felt Rishabh Pant needs to be 'neat and tidy behind the stumps' as the youngster has been struggling in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh also. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan legend Sangakkara has advice for youngster Rishabh Pant

Ness Wadia on Friday revealed that president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would consider his proposal of playing the national anthem before the start of every Indian Premier League (IPL) match next season. (Photo: PTI)

'Sourav Ganguly to consider proposal for national anthem': KXIP owner Ness Wadia

Rohit Sharma was on 'Chahal TV', an interview-based show conducted by Yuzvendra Chahal for the BCCI's official website. (Photo: Twitter/ BCCI)

Rohit Sharma shares his six-hitting techniques with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dawid Malan's 48-ball century was the fastest T20 hundred by an Englishman, his 182-run stand with Eoin Morgan is the highest by an England pair and the 241 total is an England record. (Photo: AFP)

Dawid Malan century blasts England to overwhelming win over New Zealand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

WWE stars express anger after they were left stranded at Saudi Arab airport

After successfully hosting its pay-per-view event Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) found itself in a spot of bother, after its stars were left stranded at the airport for hours before finally getting a flight back to the United States. (Photo:INstagram)

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)

Hyderabad back on track after Dutee Chand's dash

Dutee Chand (AFP)

Indian men's Table Tennis team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian men's table tennis team on Monday achieved its best-ever ranking by moving up to the ninth spot in the ITTF rankings. (Photo: AFP)

Sporst minister Kiren Rijiu hopeful of India reviving its lost glory in hockey

Kiren Rijiju is also elated and impressed over the support given to various sports in the state of Odisha. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham