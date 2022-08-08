  
Sports, In Other News

KCR praises Nikhat Zareen for winning gold

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 8, 2022, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 12:01 pm IST
The CM stated that Zareen's win had once again brought laurels to Telangana as well as India on the global platform with her gold medal in Commonwealth Games. (Twitter)
 The CM stated that Zareen's win had once again brought laurels to Telangana as well as India on the global platform with her gold medal in Commonwealth Games. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao congratulated Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen on winning the gold medal in the women's boxing event at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham on Sunday.

The CM called Zareen over the phone and expressed happiness over her victory. Rao wished that she continued her winning streak, a media statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. "You have won the gold medal and made the entire nation proud," Rao said.

The CM stated that Zareen's win had once again brought laurels to Telangana as well as India on the global platform with her gold medal in Commonwealth Games. He reiterated that the state government will continue to encourage sportspersons in the state.

Tags: nikhat zareen, 2022 birmingham commonwealth games, women's boxing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


