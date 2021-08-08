Sports Other News 08 Aug 2021 Armed forces hail Ar ...
Sports, In Other News

Armed forces hail Army Subedar Neeraj Chopra's 'golden victory'

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2021, 1:51 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2021, 7:00 am IST
Chopra is a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army and hails from Panipat in Haryana
Neeraj Chopra of India celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo Saturday. -- AP
 Neeraj Chopra of India celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo Saturday. -- AP

New Delhi: As Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the armed forces on Saturday hailed the Army man, saying he made the country proud by performing like a “true soldier”.

Chopra is a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army and hails from Panipat in Haryana.

 

The defence minister said the “golden victory” of Subedar Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics is a historic and proud moment for the entire country including the Indian armed forces.

“The Golden victory of Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Olympics brings laurels for the Indian Army. He performed like a true soldier at the Olympics. It is indeed a historic and proud moment for the entire country including the Indian Armed Forces! Many congratulations to him!” Singh tweeted.

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane and all the ranks of the force also congratulated Chopra on winning the gold medal with a throw of 87.58 metres.

 

“General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy congratulate Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning Nation's first ever #GoldMedal in #Javelin in Olympics with a throw of 87.58 meters at #TokyoOlympics,” the Army tweeted     In a message, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said Chopra has done the armed forces and the nation proud like many other Olympians who have created history in the Tokyo Olympics.

“Neeraj Chopra has proven that when there is a will there is a way...We are confident you will continue to reach greater heights in the years to follow. Your achievement will inspire and motivate other sports persons to aspire and succeed to bring bigger laurels and a greater honour to our nation,” Gen Rawat said.

 

The Indian Air Force also congratulated Subedar Chopra for the “phenomenal achievement”.

A number of former Army generals also took to Twitter to congratulate Chopra.
“Hail Neeraj Chopra! Hail Indian Army for enabling him to win Olympic Gold.Jai Hind,” former Army Chief Gen (retd) VP Malik said.

23-year-old Chopra became the country's first track-and-field Olympic medallist with his gold, which was India's first since shooter Abhinav Bindra's win in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Chopra was born on December 24, 1997 in a family of farmers from a small village of Khandar in Panipat.

 

His father Satish Kumar is a farmer and his mother Saroj Devi is a housewife. He grew up along with his two sisters, said an Army official.

Neeraj started javelin to reduce weight as he was quite healthy and quickly took a liking for the sport, he said.

“The rest is now history. He came into prominence with his performance at World Under-20 Championship, Poland where he set a new junior world record with a throw of 86.48 metres,” the official said.

He won Asian Championship 2017 in Bhubaneswar with a throw of 85.23 metres, the official said.

 

Chopra started training under the legendary Uwe Hohn of Germany and won the gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2018 with a throw of 86.47 metres and threw his personal best of 87.43 metres in the Doha leg of Diamond League in 2018, the official added.

...
Tags: neeraj chopra, 2020 tokyo olympics, gold medal, bipin rawat, mm naravane
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Horoscope 08 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

Football star Lionel Messi in this file photo. -- AFP

PSG close in on Messi as superstar prepares to break silence

Brazil players celebrate after receiving their medals during the medal ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics men's football match at Yokohama International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. -- AFP

Brazil repeats Olympic men's soccer gold with win over Spain

England captain Joe Root plays a shot against India on the fourth day of their first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday. — AP

Ton-up Root brings England back in game but India still hold aces in 209-run chase

India's Neeraj Chopra holds his gold medal after winning in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday. Chopra became the first to win Athletics Gold for India ever. -- PTI

B-Town thanks golden boy Neeraj for making country proud



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Neeraj Chopra creates history, wins first gold for India in track and field

Neeraj Chopra bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While he wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal. (Photo: Twitter)

B-Town thanks golden boy Neeraj for making country proud

India's Neeraj Chopra holds his gold medal after winning in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday. Chopra became the first to win Athletics Gold for India ever. -- PTI

Neeraj's gold medal is defining moment of Indian athletics, say former greats

Neeraj Chopra of India competes in the men's javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo Saturday. -- AP/PTI

Mahindra promises to gift XUV700 to golden athlete Neeraj Chopra

Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra of India poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo Saturday.. -- AP

Haryana, Punjab announce cash awards for Olympic gold medallist Chopra

Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra of India poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday . -- AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->