45th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

56,409

58

Recovered

16,790

14

Deaths

1,890

1

Maharashtra177943301694 Gujarat70131709425 Delhi5980193166 Tamil Nadu5409154737 Rajasthan34531903100 Madhya Pradesh32521231193 Uttar Pradesh3071125062 Andhra Pradesh183378038 Punjab164414928 West Bengal1548296151 Telangana112269329 Jammu and Kashmir7933359 Karnataka70536630 Haryana6252607 Bihar5562185 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Sports Other News 08 May 2020 This Kuttappa was th ...
Sports, In Other News

This Kuttappa was the Baahubali of Coorg hockey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published May 8, 2020, 5:35 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2020, 5:40 pm IST
Pandanda Kuttappa, legendary co-founder of Kodava Hockey Festival, is mourned by hockey lovers everywhere
Pandanda Kuttappa
 Pandanda Kuttappa

Coorg: The world of hockey on Friday mourned an amazing man who promoted the game in Coorg by tapping into ethnic pride and kept it alive in the face of inroads made by packaged cricket.

Pandanda Kuttappa, a legendary figure in Coorg and co-founder of the famous Kodava Hockey Festival, died of old age-related problems on Thursday. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, and remembered by countless thousands who love hockey. He was 85.

 

Along with his brother Pandanda Kashi Ponnappa, Kuttappa designed the Kodava Hockey Festival as a family hockey tournament exclusively for Kodava families. When it started in 1997—with finances arranged by the brothers themselves--few thought it would be anything more than a vanity event for a few years before everybody packed up and went home. They were wrong. The tournament tapped into the Kodava identity and gave it an intensity money-funded tournaments cannot match – be it the derby frenzies of football in England or the Oxford v Cambridge boat race. The Kodava Hockey Festival not only struck a chord in the coffee plantations of Coorg, it made the region a nursery for the game, producing an entire sequence of star players who graced the Indian national team.

Paying rich tributes to Kuttappa, Hockey India on Friday recalled his contribution to the sport and his crucial role in popularising the game in the south and making Coorg the breeding ground for hockey in the country.

"We are truly saddened by the demise of Pandananda Kuttappa. We share his family's grief and pray for his soul. Kuttappa's contribution to hockey especially in the Kodava region will be remembered for generations," HI president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said in a statement.

The Family Hockey Tournament not only sees intense competition but also draws thousands to the hockey pitch. Interestingly, it has no gender bar for the participating teams. Women could play in the same team as men.

On an average, 250 families send teams to the tournament which is usually played during April-May every year.

Despite there being no age or gender bar for participating in the matches, the tournament is highly competitive, involving high-caliber hockey. Some strict rules apply: such as that all members of a team must belong to the same clan and participate in full hockey attire. It is for a woman to decide whether she wants to represent her father’s family or husband’s.

...
Tags: pandanda kuttappa, coorg hockey, kodava hockey festival
Location: India, Karnataka, Coorg


Latest From Sports

Ellyse Perry and Murali Vijay

Murali’s dream dinner date is...

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma discuss strategy during a the World Cup game at Headingley in Leeds, northern England. AFP Photo

Kohli may have more runs, but Rohit's impact in white-ball format is immense: Gambhir

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja thanks the almighty after scoring a century in the 5th ODI match against India at Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Usman Khawaja vows to bounce back after Australia contract snub

Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jumps for joy after dismissing Evin Lewis of Mumbai Indians in 2019 edition of the IPL. PTI Photo

Andre Russell says his IPL retirement will be in KKR jersey



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

MGM pitches plan for NBA to finish season in Vegas: report

A view of the guest rooms at the shuttered MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip illuminated to form the shape of a heart as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus. AFP Photo

Will sport ever be the same on return from pandemic?

WHAT SOCIAL DISTANCING? Indian wrestler Rahul Balasaheb Aware (Blue) during his bout against Iran’s Majid Almas Dastan at Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Athletes sidelined by 1980 boycott say today's Olympians are saving lives

Olympic flame

BFI arranges to shift ailing Dingko Singh to Delhi by air ambulance

Dingko Singh. Twitter Photo

Hungarian GP rules out spectators for August race

Red Bull's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo (L) and Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen collide as they race at the Hungaroring circuit in Budapest in 2017. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham