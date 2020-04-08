Sports Other News 08 Apr 2020 A real Arjun: Teen g ...
Sports, In Other News

A real Arjun: Teen golfer sells his trophies, raises 4.30 lakh to fight coronavirus

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2020, 12:56 pm IST
Arjun sold all his trophies (102 won in last 8 years) to his relatives and friends of his parents to raise the fund
Arjun Bhati emptied his cupboard to contribute towards fight against coronavirus.
 Arjun Bhati emptied his cupboard to contribute towards fight against coronavirus.

New Delhi: He is all of 15 years but golfer Arjun Bhati has done what most sportspersons do not even think of doing. He sold all the trophies he has won over the last eight years to raise Rs 4.30 lakh to fight the Covid19 pandemic. The trophy list includes three world junior golf championship cups and a national championship trophy.

If this is not a large-hearted contribution, then what is?

 

The golfer from Greater Noida, who won the US kids junior world championship in 2016 and 2018 and FCG Callaway junior world championship last year, has donated the money to the-CARES Fund.

Arjun said he sold all his trophies to his relatives and friends of his parents to raise the fund.

"In last eight years, the 102 trophies that I won across the world, I have given them to 102 people in this hour of crisis. The total amount of Rs 4,30,000 that I received from that, I have donated that today to the-CARES Fund," he tweeted in hindi on Tuesday.

"After coming to know about my contribution, my grandmother first cried and then said, 'you are a real Arjun. At this point of time, it's important to save human lives. Trophies can be won in future'."

The youngster thus joined the Indian sports fraternity, which has made a significant contribution to contain the deadly disease, which has killed over 80,000 and infected nearly 1.5 million globally.

The significant contributors to the cause include former and current star cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Suresh Raina to Olympic medallists Mary Kom, P V Sindhu, Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt.

The Coronavirus infection, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed nearly 150 people and infected over 5100 in India.

...
Tags: covid 19, arjun bhati, golfer
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Hockey India adds Rs 75 lakh more to PM-CARES Fund; golfer Lahiri pledges Rs 7 lakh

Latest From Sports

AP Photo

Formula One shutdown period extended to five weeks

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp. AFP Photo

Jurgen Klopp thanks 'incredible' medical professionals amid coronavirus pandemic

Chennai Super Kings' Deepak Chahar. PTI Photo

IPL postponement gave Deepak Chahar more time to recover

KKR coach Brendon McCullum (L) and CEO Venky Mysore. DC File Photo

Away from 'carnage of IPL', McCullum finds comfort at home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Microsoft engineer adapts fan-tracking app for Covid19 use

Fan-tracking app to track Covid19 infected

Athletes already qualified for Tokyo Games get to keep spots: IOC

IOC headquarters

Covid19 impact: No international hockey for India till June

PTI Photo

Formula One furloughs staff, bosses take pay cuts

AP Photo

British boxing great Benn reveals coronavirus heartbreak

British boxer Nigel Benn had announced a comeback at 55 last year. DC File Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham