CWG 2018: Guntur weightlifter Venkat Rahul Ragala wins gold

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2018, 1:51 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 1:51 am IST
He is the first Indian to win gold medal in the 85 kg weight category in the Commonwealth Games.
Venkat Rahul Ragala
 Venkat Rahul Ragala

Guntur: Venkat Rahul Ragala, 21, weightlifter from Stuartpuram of Guntur district won the gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Saturday. 

Ragala lifted a combined total of 338 kg (151 kg in snatch and 187 kg in clean and jerk) in the 85 kg category and won the gold medal which took India’s gold medals tally to four. 

 

The Indian was locked in a close battle with Samoa’s Don Opeloge, who ended with a total of 331kg (151kg+180kg).

He is the first Indian to win gold medal in the 85 kg weight category in the Commonwealth Games. 

Tags: venkat rahul ragala, commonwealth games
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur




