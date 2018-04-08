CWG 2018: 16-year-old shooter Manu Bhaker wins gold, Heena Sindhu bags silver

India's quest for fame continued in the shooting range with 16-year-old Manu Bhaker and seasoned campaigner Heena Sidhu clinching gold and silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol final. (Photo: Twitter / IOA - Team India)

Gold Coast: India's quest for fame continued in the shooting range with 16-year-old Manu Bhaker and seasoned campaigner Heena Sidhu clinching gold and silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol final on Day four of the quadrennial event here on Sunday.

Bhaker fired a total of 240.9 to claim gold, setting a new Commonwealth Games record in the category.

On the other hand, Sidhu bagged silver with a total effort of 234.

Australia's Elene Galiabovitch won the bronze medal with an effort of 214.9.

Earlier, Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav clinched a gold medal in the women's 69 kg weightlifting event.

The 22-year-old from Varanasi lifted 100 kg in snatch and 122 kg in the clean and jerk category to finish with a total of 222 kg to make the country proud.

At present, India's medal tally reads six gold, two silver and one bronze.

India currently ranks third in the medal tally with the nine medals.

Australia and England are leading with 60 and 34 medals respectively.