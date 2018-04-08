search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli’s side, on the other hand, will look to avenge defeat for the loss suffered last year after they were bowled out for 49 – the lowest ever IPL total. However, the men in red and black still boast one of the deadliest batting sides with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Sarfaraz Khan, Quinton de Kock and Corey Anderson. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs RCB: It's VK vs DK at the Eden Gardens
 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul scored his fastest ever IPL fifty to help the hosts get off to a strong start. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs DD: KL Rahul, Karun Nair power hosts to 6-wicket win
 
Sports, In Other News

CWG 2018: Manika Batra-led Indian eves script history, clinch gold in table tennis

ANI
Published Apr 8, 2018, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 6:39 pm IST
This is India's first ever gold at the multi-sport event.
In the deciding game, Manika, playing her second match of the finals, came out all guns blazing and defeated Yihan Zhou 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 to guide her team to glory. (Photo: IOA/ Twitter)
 In the deciding game, Manika, playing her second match of the finals, came out all guns blazing and defeated Yihan Zhou 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 to guide her team to glory. (Photo: IOA/ Twitter)

Gold Coast: Indian women tennis team staged a winning show on Day 4 of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as they defeated defending champions Singapore 3-1 to claim gold.

This is India's first ever gold at the multi-sport event. They had earlier appeared in the finals at the home edition of the Games in 2010, whereas finished fourth in the Glasgow Games.

 

India took the lead with the help of Manika Batra's 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 victory over World No. 4 Tianwei Feng.

However, Singapore equalised the score after Mengyu Yu defeated Madhurika Patkar 13-11, 11-2, 11-6 in straight games.

India then won the next two matches. The duo of Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar thrashed Yihan Zhou and Mengyu Yu 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7 as Indian retained the lead.

In the deciding game, Manika, playing her second match of the finals, came out all guns blazing and defeated Yihan Zhou 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 to guide her team to glory.

This is India's seventh gold medal at the 21st edition of the Games.

India have so far bagged seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Tags: 2018 commonwealth games, table tennis, manika batra, madhurika patkar, mouma das




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
 

IPL 2018: ‘Special’ Mayank Markande earns Mahela Jayawardene’s praise

Mayank Markande scalped three wickets, including a wicket of MS Dhoni, for twenty runs during Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BSNL offering 153GB data for Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

CWG 2018: Weightlifting medal rush continues with Vikas Thakur's bronze

Vikas faltered in his final two attempts in clean and jerk, aiming for a 200kg lift that would have fetched him a silver. (Photo: Twitter)

CWG 2018: Ravi Kumar bags bronze as India's medal tally reaches 10

Ravi Kumar fired a total of 224.1 to claim bronze in the Men's 10m Air Rifle final at the Commonwealth Games 2018. (Photo: Twitter / IOA Team India)

CWG 2018: 16-year-old shooter Manu Bhaker wins gold, Heena Sindhu bags silver

India's quest for fame continued in the shooting range with 16-year-old Manu Bhaker and seasoned campaigner Heena Sidhu clinching gold and silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol final. (Photo: Twitter / IOA - Team India)

2018 Commonwealth Games: India's Yogeshwar Singh finishes 14th in Gymnastics final

Yogeshwar Singh got 11.40 in floor exercise, 12.25 in pommel horse, 12.60 in rings, 14.10 in vault, 13.00 in parallel bars and 12.25 in high bars. (Photo: AFP)

2018 Commonwealth Games: India's Sathish Sivalingam gets India 3rd gold

Satish had the last laugh quite comfortably in clean and jerk after Oliver failed two attempts of 171kg and settled for a total of 312kg (145kg+167kg). (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham