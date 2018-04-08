CWG 2018: Manika Batra-led Indian eves script history, clinch gold in table tennis

In the deciding game, Manika, playing her second match of the finals, came out all guns blazing and defeated Yihan Zhou 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 to guide her team to glory. (Photo: IOA/ Twitter)

Gold Coast: Indian women tennis team staged a winning show on Day 4 of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as they defeated defending champions Singapore 3-1 to claim gold.

This is India's first ever gold at the multi-sport event. They had earlier appeared in the finals at the home edition of the Games in 2010, whereas finished fourth in the Glasgow Games.

India took the lead with the help of Manika Batra's 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 victory over World No. 4 Tianwei Feng.

However, Singapore equalised the score after Mengyu Yu defeated Madhurika Patkar 13-11, 11-2, 11-6 in straight games.

India then won the next two matches. The duo of Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar thrashed Yihan Zhou and Mengyu Yu 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7 as Indian retained the lead.

In the deciding game, Manika, playing her second match of the finals, came out all guns blazing and defeated Yihan Zhou 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 to guide her team to glory.

This is India's seventh gold medal at the 21st edition of the Games.

India have so far bagged seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals.