TTD school student selected for national fencing championship

Tirupati: Class VIII student of TTD’s Sri Kodandaramaswami English Medium High School, Kumari Ramyasri, has been selected for the 24th sub-junior (under 14) national fencing championship 2022-23.

The tournament is to be held from Jan 10 to 13 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi, Kerala. TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi congratulated Ramyasri and wished her the best. TTD DEO Bhaskar Reddy said students should shine equally well in studies and sports.

Headmaster Surendra Babu said Ramyasri honed her fencing skills under the guidance of fencing and taekwondo coach Gopi Naidu. She took three years’ training at the Kodandaramaswami School. Ramyasri is a meritorious student and good at other sports as well.

Her father, Suresh, works at a stall in Tirupati railway station, while her mother Vasantha maintains the family. She won several medals in various categories at the district and state-level fencing competitions in recent years.

Meanwhile, four school students from Prakasam district were also selected for the sub-junior national fencing championship. Prakasam district fencing association general secretary Naveen said these selections were based on their performance in the state-level tournament in Kakinada.

The four students were Y. Bhumi Nartana, who won gold in foil category, V. Lekhana, who won gold in epee category, Sk. Adil Ahmed Madeeni, who won silver in foil category, and K. Jagadeesh Chowdary, who won silver in epee category.