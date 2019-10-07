Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister

The news was confirmed by Mohammad Azharuddin. 'Yes, the news is right. Will announce the date of the wedding soon.' (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Mumbai: Former Indian captain Mohammad Azaharuddin's son Asaduddin will marry tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza.

The news was confirmed by Mohammad Azharuddin. "Yes, the news is right. Will announce the date of the wedding soon."

The marriage is likely to be held in December this year.

Anam Mirza is a fashion stylist by profession and the 29-year-old Asaduddin (also known as Abbas) is a left-handed batsman. Apart from being a cricketer, he also is a lawyer and is also in the construction business. He has played two first-class matches for Goa team.

Father of Sania and Anam Mirza, Imran is a proud father. Both his sons-in-law are cricketers. Sania is the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Asad is believed to be very close to his mother Naureen, the divorced wife of Azharuddin. She is likely to remain present at the wedding.