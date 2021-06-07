Sports Other News 07 Jun 2021 P.T Usha urges Keral ...
Sports, In Other News

P.T Usha urges Kerala CM to vaccinate athletes taking part in National Championships

PTI
Published Jun 7, 2021, 11:30 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2021, 11:30 am IST
National Inter-State Champioships, to be held in Patiala, will be the last chance for the Indian athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics
Usha, who won 11 medals in the Asian Games, said sportspersons should not be ignored in the vaccination process (PTI file image)
New Delhi: Sprint legend PT Usha on Monday requested Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to vaccinate athletes of the state who are taking part in the upcoming National Inter-State Championships, an Olympic qualifying event to be held from June 25 to 29.

The 56-year-old Usha, who won 11 medals in the Asian Games, including four gold in the 1986 edition, said sportspersons should not be ignored in the vaccination process.

 

"A humble request to @CMOKerala to vaccinate sports persons, their coaches, support staff & medical team, who will participate in the forth coming National & other competition on priority," she tweeted.

"We just can't ignore sports section!" she added.

The National Inter-State Champioships, to be held in Patiala, will be the last chance for the Indian athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The deadline for Olympics qualification for athletics is June 29.

Inida's vaccination policy for athletes has kept its focus on the Olympic-bound group so far with most of them inoculated with at least the first dose.

 

Tags: p t usha, kerala chief minister pinarayi vijayan, covid vaccination, vaccinate athletes taking part in national championships, sports persons their coaches support staff and medical team
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


