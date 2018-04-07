search on deccanchronicle.com
2018 Commonwealth Games: Venkat Rahul Ragala gives India 4th gold

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2018, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 5:12 pm IST
The Indian lifted a total weight of 338kg (151+187) to finish at top of the podium.
Satish Sivalingam(centre) finished at the top position in the men’s 85kg weightlifting final. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)
 Satish Sivalingam(centre) finished at the top position in the men's 85kg weightlifting final. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)

Gold Coast: Indian weightlifter Ragala Venkat Rahul  gave the country, its fourth gold medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast , after finishing at the top position in the men’s 85kg weightlifting final.

The Indian lifted a total weight of 338kg to finish at top of the podium. During the  snatch event , he lifted 151kg and then, he managed to lift 187kg in the clean and jerk.

 

Earlier in the day Satish Sivalingam (77kg) claimed India's third gold medal. India now has four gold, all of which have come in the sport of weightlifting. Overall India has so far won six medals in the competition, which includes four gold, one silver and one bronze so far.

