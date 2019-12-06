Sports Other News 06 Dec 2019 'We salute you& ...
Sports, In Other News

'We salute you': Saina Nehwal lauds Hyderabad police

ANI
Published Dec 6, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
All the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early on Friday.
Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday lauded Hyderabad police for killing all four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana. (Photo: File)
 Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday lauded Hyderabad police for killing all four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early on Friday. According to the police, When all the four accused were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, they tried to escape and were shot at.

Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday lauded Hyderabad police for killing all four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

 

"Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u," Nehwal tweeted.

Senior police officials arrived at the site of the encounter.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28.

...
Tags: saina nehwal, hyderabad police, telangana rape and murder case, crime, crime against women, gang rape, murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

As Kerala gears up to host the second T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies, Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) official on Friday said that the preparations for the match have been going on since three months and the pitch would be a sporting wicket. (Photo:BCCI)

Kerala Cricket Association ready to host India-West Indies T20I

West Indies batting icon Brian Lara on Friday said the Kieron Pollard-led side should target becoming an improved outfit by the end of its limited-overs series against India here even if it fails to win much in the rubber. (Photo: AP)

'West indies should leave India as better team, not necessarily winning': Brian Lara

Manuel Neuer says a second consecutive defeat is unthinkable for Bayern Munich on Saturday at Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, who quietly harbour aspirations of a first German title since 1977. ( Photo: AFP)

'Bayern Munich can't afford to lose second time' : Manuel Neuer

Ahead of the first T20I against West Indies, Indian players were on Thursday seen toiling at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to prepare for the match against the visitors. (Photo:BCCI)

Indian players sweat it out to prepare for match against WI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Madhya Pradesh, Services bag five golds at rowing

Heats and Repechage races in the 500 metres category will be held on Friday, while semifinals and finals in the same category will be held on Saturday.

India wins whopping 50 medals, breaches 100-mark to consolidate top spot in SAG

India secured its best medal haul on a single day so far in the South Asian Games to lead the medal tally with 58 gold, 41 silver and 19 bronze for a total of 118 medals to leave hosts Nepal far behind in the second spot. (Photo: YouTube)

India overtake Nepal to reach top spot in medal tallies at South Asian Games

India on Thursday overtook Nepal to reach the top spot of the medal tally in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. (Photo: South Asian Games website)

Dutee Chand, VVS Laxman, Murali Kartik to be at Dec 14 sports literature festival

Touted to be 'Asia's first and largest ever sports literary festival', the event will bring together some of the biggest names from the Indian and international sports fraternity like sprinter Dutee Chand, former cricketer VVS Laxman, Murali Kartik, Monty Panesar, and discus thrower Krishna Poonia among others. (Photo:Twitter)

Indian men's Table Tennis team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian men's table tennis team on Tuesday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the eighth spot in the latest ITTF rankings. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham