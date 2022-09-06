Andhra Pradesh wins two gold and silver in Judo

Sports Authority of India and the Judo Federation of India are organising the Khelo India National South Zone Women Judo League in Thrissur, Kerala from September 1 to 5. — Representational Image/DC

ANANTAPUR: The AP State Girls and Women Team stands at 3rd place in National Overall Championship with 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze medals in Sub-Junior and Cadet sessions being held by the Sports Authority of India and the Judo Federation of India.

The two are organising the Khelo India National South Zone Women Judo League in Thrissur, Kerala from September 1 to 5.

Among the AP team, girls and women trained by the Anantapur RDT Judo Academy bagged medals representing the state. M Vaishnaiavi and K Jana Sree won gold medals in the South Zone Judo League, coach Babu told DC.

He said B. Meghana and K.Gangothri from RDT Judo Academy lifted Silver and D Akshaya, K Yeswitha and K Tahanuja won Bronze medals.

The medal winners were hailed by Jeewan Sharma, Dronacharya Awardee of Judo and Joy, the tournament director. RDT programme director Manchu Ferror congratulated the winners for their efficiency in the tourney as AP Judokas got 2 Silver and 2 Bronze medals in Junior and Senior sessions. The state girls and women team got the third place in the South Zone National Overall Championship.