21st Commonwealth Games: Mirabai Chanu lifts Gold, Gururaja opens account with Silver

Gold Coast: Mirabai Chanu shattered a record on her way to a gold medal after P. Gururaja had opened India's account with a silver medal as weightlifters hogged the limelight on the opening day of the 21st Commonwealth Games here.

Chanu smashed the Games records in the 48 kg category. After giving her thunderous applause, Australian fans queued up for her autograph after the medal ceremony. Chanu managed to lift 196kg (86 kg in snatch +110 kg in clean and jerk) in a remarkable effort. “I can't put in words how I feel right now,” she said.

Earlier, Gururaja matched his personal best of 249kg (111 kg + 138 kg) to finish second in the event and ensure that India woke up to the news of a medal on the very first day of competitions.

Meanwhile, India's shuttlers made a winning start, defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan 5-0 respectively in the mixed team event matches.