search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, In Other News

CWG 2018: Sanjita Chanu wins second gold for India in weightlifting

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 6, 2018, 7:57 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 8:38 am IST
Sanjita, who lifted a total of 192kg, also broke CWG record by lifting 84kgs in snatch in this category.
Sanjita Chanu, who had won gold in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, added yet another CWG gold against her name at Gold Coast games. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)
 Sanjita Chanu, who had won gold in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, added yet another CWG gold against her name at Gold Coast games. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)

Gold Coast: Sanjita Chanu won India's third medal at 21st Commonwealth games by winning gold in women's 53kg weightlifting category on Friday.

Sanjita lifted a total of 192kg to finish ahead of Loa Dika Toua (182kg) of Papua New Guinea and Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet of Canada (181kg) .

 

The girl from Manipur also broke Commonwealth Games record by lifting 84kgs in snatch in this category. She then went on to record 108kg in clean and jerk.

In the Glasgow Games in 2014, she competed in women's 48kg category, where she won the gold medal. The 24-year-old won with a total lift of 173 kg (77+96) back in 2014.

This victory also brought India's third medal in this year's Commonwealth Games. On Thursday, Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja opened the account for Team India by winning gold and silver medals respectively.

Tags: 2018 commonwealth games, weightlifting, sanjita chanu
Location: Australia, Queensland, Gold Coast


Related Stories

CWG 2018: Record-breaking Mirabai Chanu wins India's 1st gold
2018 Commonwealth Games: Gururaja wins silver, India open medal account
2018 Commonwealth Games: Indian men's gymnastics team finishes last
2018 Commonwealth Games: Saurav Ghosal makes shock exit, Dipika Pallikal advances
2018 Commonwealth Games: Saina Nehwal, Srikanth star as India rout Sri Lanka 5-0
2018 Commonwealth Games: India womens team lose opening game against Wales


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

VSS Unity spaceship goes supersonic in its first flight

With the engine shut down, Unity coasted upward to an apogee of 84,271 feet (25,686 meters). (Photo: Virgin Galactic)
 

WhatsApp: A fake malicious app can steal personal data from phone

WhatsApp, being one of the most popular apps with over 1.5 billion monthly active users globally, is bound to have replicated.
 

CWG 2018: Sanjita Chanu wins second gold for India in weightlifting

Sanjita Chanu, who had won gold in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, added yet another CWG gold against her name at Gold Coast games. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)
 

Pakistan minister trolled for giving communal colour to Salman Khan's conviction

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. The court awarded Khan five years in jail in the case. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sign language relies on same area of brain as verbal speech, says study

The researchers examined the production of phrases consisting of two words in American Sign Language (ASL) to come to this conclusion. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

Despite having expected delivery dates more than two weeks apart, the new families were happily surprised that the newborn cousins will share a birthday. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

21st Commonwealth Games: Udupi celebrates its hero

Gururaj Poojary

Gymnast Aruna Reddy's coach Brij Kishore is no more

N. Brij Kishore

2018 Commonwealth Games: Indian men's gymnastics team finishes last

India aggregated 174 points, the lowest score in the field to end their campaign on a dismal note. (Photo: AFP)

2018 Commonwealth Games: Saurav Ghosal makes shock exit, Dipika Pallikal advances

Dipika Pallikal advanced to the last 16 of the event. (Photo: PTI)

CWG 2018: Record-breaking Mirabai Chanu wins India's 1st gold

Mirabai Chanu broke Commonwealth Games record 3 times in 6 minutes. (Photo:Twitter / IOA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham