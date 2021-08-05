PM Modi hails Indian hockey team's medal win as historic

India's Rupinder Pal Singh (left) reacts with teammates Dilpreet Singh, center, and Mandeep Singh after scoring on a penalty stroke against Germany during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Hailing Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth, Modi said, adding that India is proud of its hockey team.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

Modi tweeted: