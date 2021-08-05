Sports Other News 05 Aug 2021 PM Modi hails Indian ...
Sports, In Other News

PM Modi hails Indian hockey team's medal win as historic

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2021, 9:40 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 11:00 am IST
The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years
India's Rupinder Pal Singh (left) reacts with teammates Dilpreet Singh, center, and Mandeep Singh after scoring on a penalty stroke against Germany during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
 India's Rupinder Pal Singh (left) reacts with teammates Dilpreet Singh, center, and Mandeep Singh after scoring on a penalty stroke against Germany during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Hailing Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth, Modi said, adding that India is proud of its hockey team.

 

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

Modi tweeted:

 

 

...
Tags: india mens hockey team, 2020 tokyo olympics
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Latest From Sports

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (PTI Photo)

Cash award of Rs one crore for each of Punjab players in bronze winning team

Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid (left) with captain Manpreet Singh. PTI Photo

Privileged to have played a part: India coach Graham Reid on historic Olympic bronze

Ryan Crouser of United States celebrates after winning the gold in the final of the men's shot put at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

'Grandpa, we did it' - America's Crouser retains Olympic shot put gold

India's Manpreet Singh reacts after winning the men's bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympic Games field hockey competition by defeating Germany 5-4, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

We fought and never gave up; dedicate this medal to COVID warriors: Skipper Manpreet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Film stars hail Indian men's hockey team for winning Olympic medal

Players of India celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympic Games field hockey competition by defeating Germany 5-4 at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

India men's hockey team finish with blaze of glory; secure first medal in 41 years

India players celebrate a goal by Hardik Singh (center) during the men's field hockey bronze medal match against Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday. Germany's Niklas Wellen (right) looks on during the celebration. (Photo: AP)

Vinesh Phogat loses in the quarterfinal stage

India's Vinesh Phogat (red) wrestles Sweden's Sofia Magdalena Mattsson in their women's freestyle 53kg wrestling early round match during the Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Anshu bows out after repechage defeat

India's Anshu Anshu (red) wrestles Russia's Valeria Koblova in their women's freestyle 57kg wrestling repechage match during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on Thursday. (Photo by Jack GUEZ AFP)

Wrestler Ravi Kumar confirms India's fourth medal after reaching Olympic final

Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (red) wrestles India's Kumar Ravi in their women's freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter final match during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->