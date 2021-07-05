Sports Other News 05 Jul 2021 Mary Kom, Manpreet S ...
Sports, In Other News

Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India's flag bearers at Tokyo Games opening ceremony

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2021, 6:27 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2021, 6:46 pm IST
One of India's biggest medal hopes, wrestler Bajrang Punia, will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony on August 8
Indian ace boxer and five-time world championship MC Mary Kom said she is eyeing a medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympic. (Photo: AFP)
 Indian ace boxer and five-time world championship MC Mary Kom said she is eyeing a medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympic. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be the country's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association announced on Monday.

One of India's biggest medal hopes, wrestler Bajrang Punia, will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony on August 8.

 

The IOA has communicated the decision in this regard to the organising committee of the Tokyo Games.

In a first, India is having two flag-bearers -- one male and one female -- at the upcoming Tokyo Games to ensure "gender parity". This was recently informed by IOA chief chief Narinder Batra.

"It would be a huge huge moment for me given that it is my last Olympics. Who knows I might even get emotionally overwhelmed," Mary Kokm told PTI after being named as one of the flag bearers.

"I am truly honoured to get this opportunity of leading the team out during the opening ceremony and I thank the sports ministry and IOA for naming me. It would be added motivation for me. I promise to do my best for a medal," the six-time world champion added.

 

The country's lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra was the flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes would be gunning for podium finishes at the showpiece, which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its executive board meeting last year, the International Olympic Committee had made provisions for flag-bearers from both genders at the opening ceremony.

"...the IOC Executive Board also decided that there should be for the first time ever  at least one female and one male athlete in every one of the 206 teams and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team participating at the Games of the Olympiad," IOC chief Thomas Bach had said.

 

...
Tags: m c mary kom, 2020 tokyo olympics, captain manpreet singh, asian hockey federation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Chile's Cristian Garin during their men's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Djokovic wins at Wimbledon for 50th major quarterfinal berth

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates during the match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during the women's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Ashleigh Barty into Wimbledon quarter-finals for first time

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who qualified for Tokyo Olympics. (DC File Photo)

Sports Ministry seeks MEA assistance to complete vaccination of 7 overseas athletes

Delhi Batsman Subodh Bhati. (Photo: AFP)

Amazing feeling to score a double hundred in T20: Subodh Bhati



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tokyo Games still weigh limits on fans

2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: AP)

Aditi Ashok finishes T-47th at Volunteers of America Classic

Aditi Ashok. (Photo: AP)

Ombudsman reinstates Azharuddin as HCA President

The Apex Council had

Bucks oust Hawks to face Phoenix in NBA Finals

Brook Lopez (right) and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee. (Photo: AFP) .

Harden reigns as Rockets hit target

John Wall (second from left) of Houston Rockets passes the ball around Harrison Barnes of Sacramento Kings during their NBA game in Houston on Thursday. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham