Former cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for assaulting wife

In this 2019 file photo, former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea Hewitt show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for allegedly assaulting and abusing his wife in an inebriated state at his home in suburban Bandra, an official said on Sunday.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the alleged incident which took place on Friday, he said.

Kambli's wife Andrea in her police complaint alleged that he threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury, the official from Bandra police station said.

The incident took place between 1 pm and 1.30 pm on Friday when Kambli reached his flat allegedly under the influence of alcohol and started abusing his wife, he said.

Their 12 year-old son, who was present at that time, intervened in the fight, but Kambli went into the kitchen, brought the handle of a broken frying pan and allegedly threw it on his wife due to which she got injured, the official said quoting the complaint.

Kambli's wife later went to the Bhabha Hospital for a medical examination.

Based on her complaint, the Bandra police on Friday registered the FIR against Kambli under Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

An investigation is on into the case, he added.