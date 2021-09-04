Sports Other News 04 Sep 2021 Shooter Manish Narwa ...
Shooter Manish Narwal clinches India's 3rd gold, Adhana bags silver

PTI
Published Sep 4, 2021, 9:43 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2021, 10:34 am IST
19-year-old Narwal shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record, while Adhana added a silver to his kitty with an effort of 216.7
Indian para-shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana win Gold and Silver respectively in the in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Indian para-shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana win Gold and Silver respectively in the in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. (Photo: Screengrab)

Tokyo: Shooter Manish Narwal smashed the Paralympic record to clinch India's third gold in the ongoing Tokyo Games, while compatriot Singhraj Adana bagged the silver to make it a sensational one-two finish for the country here on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Narwal, who holds the world record in the category, shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record, to claim the yellow metal in his debut Games.

 

The 39-year-old Adana, who had won the bronze in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday, added a silver to his kitty with an effort of 216.7 as India continued its medal rush in the sport.

With his feat, Adana joins the elite list of Indians who have won multiple medals in the same edition of the Games.

Shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and bronze in the ongoing Games and Joginder Singh Sodhi, who fetched one silver and two bronze medals in the 1984 Paralympics, are the other two Indians who have achieved the feat.

Russian Olympic Committee's Sergey Malyshev took home the bronze with an effort of 196.8.

 

Narwal, who has an impairment in his right hand, had a sluggish start and was in danger of being eliminated after shots of 7.7 and 8.3 but the teenager from Faridabad held his nerve.

On the other hand, Adana was off to a flying start, leading the proceedings after 10 shots but slipped in the middle.

However, both Indians upped their games when it mattered the most, edging out the challenge of two Chinese shooters and Sergey to go against each other for the gold medal.

In the final series, Narwal, who took up shooting in 2016, shot 8.4 and 9.1 while Adana finished with 8.5 and 9.4.

 

Earlier in the qualifying round, Adana progressed to the medal round in fourth place with a total of 536 while Narwal shot 533 to qualify at seventh at the Asaka Shooting Range.

The other Indian in the fray, Akash failed to make the final, finishing 27th in the qualifying round.

Indian shooters have claimed a haul of five medals, including two gold, in the ongoing Games.

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P4 is a classification for the mixed 50m air pistol competition.

 

Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.

Tags: tokyo paralympics 2020, singhraj adhana
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
