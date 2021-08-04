Sports Other News 04 Aug 2021 Wrestler Ravi Kumar ...
Sports, In Other News

Wrestler Ravi Kumar confirms India's fourth medal after reaching Olympic final

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2021, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2021, 3:40 pm IST
23-year-old Ravi beats Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev to enter Olympics final, assured of at least silver medal
Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (red) wrestles India's Kumar Ravi in their women's freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter final match during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
 Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (red) wrestles India's Kumar Ravi in their women's freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter final match during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo: Ravi Dahiya on Wednesday became only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the gold medal clash at the Olympic Games when he sensationally turned around the 57kg semifinal by pinning Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev here.

The fourth seeded Indian was trailing 2-9 when Sanayev effected a few 'fitley' (leg lace) moves to pull ahead but as the clocked ticked away, Dahiya regrouped and got hold of his rival with a double leg attack that resulted in a victory by fall.

 

Before this, Sushil Kumar was the only Indian to make the gold medal bout in 2012 London Games and settle for a silver.

The 23-year Dahiya had won both his previous bouts on technical superiority en route the final.

Dahiya outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4).

KD Jadhav had become India's first wrestler -- and the first individual Olympic medallist -- to win a bronze at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

After that, Sushil enhanced wrestling's profile by winning a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games and bettered the colour of the medal by claiming a historic silver in 2012 London Olympics.

 

That made Sushil India's only athlete with two individual Olympic medals for nine years, a feat that has now been matched by shuttler PV Sindhu.

In the same 2012 London Games, Yohesgwar Dutt won a bronze.

Sakshi Malik became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal when she took a bronze in the 2016 Rio Games.

...
Tags: ravi dahiya, 2020 tokyo olympics
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Latest From Sports

Tokyo: India's Amit Rohidas tries to stop the ball as Belgian Sebastien Dockier attacks the Indian goal-post in their men's field hockey semifinal match, at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

India need to plug defensive holes to secure first Olympic hockey medal in 41 years

Aditi Ashok of India makes a putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the women's golf event at the Summer Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Solid start by Aditi in women's golf, placed second ahead of big names

India's Lovlina Borgohain (blue) exchanges punches with Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match, at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday. Borgohain lost the match. (Photo: PTI)

Disappointed I didn't get gold but will celebrate bronze with vacation: Borgohain

Tokyo Olympics women's singles badminton bronze medallist P V Sindhu arrives at Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's (not pictured) residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

Want to do well at World Championships next: Sindhu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Solid start by Aditi in women's golf, placed second ahead of big names

Aditi Ashok of India makes a putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the women's golf event at the Summer Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Disappointed I didn't get gold but will celebrate bronze with vacation: Borgohain

India's Lovlina Borgohain (blue) exchanges punches with Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match, at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday. Borgohain lost the match. (Photo: PTI)

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain signs off with bronze medal in Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain of India (left) and Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey exchange punches during their women's welter weight 64-69kg semifinal boxing match at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

First throw perfect but will need to improve in finals: Neeraj

Neeraj Chopra of India competes in the qualification round of the men's javelin throw at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Sydney McLaughlin wins hurdles gold, sets world record

Gold medallist USA's Sydney Mclaughlin poses with her medal on the podium after the women's 400m hurdles event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->