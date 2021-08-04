Sports Other News 04 Aug 2021 Jai Sindh ! History- ...
Jai Sindh ! History-maker Sindhu returns to warm reception

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 4, 2021, 7:23 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2021, 7:28 am IST
The star Indian shuttler was received by Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur with Bronze medalist in Tokyo Olympics, shuttler PV Sindhu during her felicitation ceremony in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The only Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, shuttler P. V. Sindhu on Tuesday received a warm welcome on her return to the country after claiming a bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Reigning world champion Sindhu, who had won a silver at the Rio Games five years ago, walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Terminal amid a round of applause from the airport staff. She was flanked by security officers and wearing a face mask.

 

The star Indian shuttler was received by Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania, along with other officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Sindhu and her Korean coach Park Tae-sang were also felicitated by Singhania at the airport.

“I am very happy and excited of course, every body congratulated me and I am thankful to BAI and everyone for supporting and encouraging me. It is an exciting day and happy moment,” Sindhu said.

By winning the bronze on Sunday, Sindhu became only the second Indian and first women athlete from the country to bag two Olympic medals.

 

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad defeated China’s He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal play-off.

Tags: p v sindhu, tokyo olympics badminton, bronze medallist, badminton association of india, sports authority of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


