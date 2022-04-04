Roman reign is on at WrestleMania

Action from the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in their WWE Unification Match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday. (DC Image)

Arlington (Texas, USA): The second day of WrestleMania lived up to its billing when the packed AT&T Stadium here went bonkers with Roman Reigns extending his reign at the WWE on Sunday.

Universal Champion Roman defeated WWE Champ Brock Lesnar to emerge the Winner Take All Championship unification match amidst a charged atmosphere at the spectacular stadium.

The clash between the heavyweights contained all the thrills and frills as the big men battled for supremacy in the centerpiece match. There were topples off the ring ropes, full body charges and much slapping as the two went all out for the big belt.

Lesnar showed aggressive intent as he got rid his gloves at the opening bell and dictated the match initially. However, he dropped guard after throwing Roman out of the ring to be slammed into the barricades by the recovering Reigns, who was contesting his sixth WrestleMania main event. Lesnar survived the counts but Roman’s big hits continued until The Beast couldn’t get off the floor.

The Women’s Tag Team Championship four-way match was another thriller as the pairs of Sasha Banks & Naomi; Carmella & Queen Zelina; Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan; and Shayna Bazler & Natalya got involved in a stormy fight. Action was fast and furious as the players began flying all over in a chaotic contest. Ripley and Morgan stayed in the match with a double assault but soon fizzled out of the fight. After much timely teamwork, Sasha Banks & Naomi got the better of Carmella & Queen Zelina to come out shining.

The men’s multi-cornered contest — the Triple Threat Match — was equally exciting. All six fought intensely, displaying immense strength as they slammed anyone getting in the way before Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Matt Riddle & Randy Orton) defeated Alpha Academy and The Street Profits to earn the bragging rights.

Johnny Knoxville proved too good for Sami Zayn in the Anything Goes Match even as the latter began the bout with a powerful kick and some serious thrashing. However, Johnny wrested advantage to throw Zayn off the ropes and then pinned his rival to clinch the deal.

In other matches, Bobby Lashley overpowered Omos courtesy a flurry of blows and an overhead slam to win the count; Pat McAfee pinned Austin Theory and Edge silenced A. J. Styles.

Earlier, 14-time champion Triple H formally retired, leaving his boots in the ring to thunderous applause and chants of “Triple H” and “Thank you, Hunter” that rang around the imposing stadium.

