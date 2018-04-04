LIVE| 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: Latest updates from Gold Coast

search on deccanchronicle.com
Published Apr 4, 2018, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 3:08 pm IST
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be the country’s flag bearer during the opening ceremony.
The much-awaited 21st edition of the 2018 Commonwealth Games is all set to kick off here on Wednesday, as a grand opening ceremony is expected to open the games.
  Published Apr 4, 2018

Gold Coast: The much-awaited 21st edition of the 2018 Commonwealth Games is all set to kick off here on Wednesday, as a grand opening ceremony is expected to open the games.

A total of 227 Indian athletes will take part in the event. Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be the country’s flag bearer during the opening ceremony.

 

The crowds have started to arrive at Gold Coast in what is going to be a colourful event to kick off the games.

In terms of countries, 71 of them will be participating in the competition.

India will pin its hopes on the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, boxer MC Mary Kom, wrestler Sushil Kumar, shooters Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang among a few others.

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey team will also look to put up a good show at the Games.

Saina, meanwhile, got a sigh of relief recently as her father was cleared to enter the Games village. The Hyderabad shuttler had threatened to pull out if the issue had not been solved.

Altogether, India will look to better their medal tally record of 101, including 38 Gold medals, as they finished second in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

In Glasgow last time around, India finished fifth with 64 medals, with 15 of them being gold medals.

Date and venue:

The 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia.

Timings:

The opening ceremony will start to be shown live on TV from 7.30 PM (local time). For the audiences, who will watch it from India, the ceremony will kick off at 3 PM IST.

Live streaming and live telecast:

Live telecast: The opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games will be shown live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD (English Commentary) and on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: The viewers can enjoy the live streaming of the opening ceremony on SonyLiv.com

