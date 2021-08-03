Sports Other News 03 Aug 2021 Olympics 2020: Wres ...
Olympics 2020: Wrestler Sonam Malik loses opening bout on Olympic debut

PTI
Published Aug 3, 2021, 9:41 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 9:41 am IST
Sonam had qualified for the Tokyo Games by making the final at the Asian Qualifier in April in Almaty
Sonam Malik in action in her match against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu. (Photo: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)
 Sonam Malik in action in her match against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu. (Photo: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)

Tokyo: Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik lost her opening bout on criteria to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the women's 62kg category here on Tuesday and will now have to wait and see if she gets a repechage round on her Olympic debut.

The 19-year-old led the bout 2-0 after scoring two push-out points but the Asian silver medallist Khurelkhuu effected a take-down move with just 35 seconds left in the contest to level the score.

 

The score remained 2-2 till the end but since it was the Mongolian who scored the last point with her move, she was declared winner on criteria.

There was hardly any action during a major part of the bout. No move was made till one and a half minute with the two wrestlers measuring each other from standing position.

The Mongolian was put on activity clock but Sonam scored a push-out point to take a 1-0 lead and kept that till the end of the first three-minute period.

Another push out took her 2-0 in front. Sonam did not let the Mongolian make any move for a major part but Khurelkhuu managed to get hold of the Indian's leg and got the decisive take-down.

 

Sonam, a two-time Cadet World Champion (2017, 2019), had qualified for the Tokyo Games by making the final at the Asian Qualifier in April in Almaty.

Khurelkhuu being an experienced contender knew when to get the decisive move.

If the Mongolian makes the final, Sonam will get a repechage round to be in contention for bronze medal.

