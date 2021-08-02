Sports Other News 02 Aug 2021 Olympics 2020: Dutee ...
Sports, In Other News

Olympics 2020: Dutee finishes last in her heat race, fails to qualify for semifinals

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2021, 9:01 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2021, 9:01 am IST
Dutee registered a season's best timing of 23.85 seconds to finish seventh and last in Heat 4
Dutee at the women's 200m event. (Photo: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)
 Dutee at the women's 200m event. (Photo: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)

Tokyo: Indian sprinter Dutee Chand continued her disappointing run at the Olympics as she failed to qualify for the women's 200m semifinals after finishing last in her heat here on Monday.

Dutee registered a season's best timing of 23.85 seconds to finish seventh and last in Heat 4 which was topped by Christine Mboma of Namibia with a timing 22.11 seconds.

 

Top three finishers from each of the seven heats and the next three fastest qualify for the semifinals.

Dutee, who has a personal best of 23 seconds, ended at 38th overall out of 41 competitors.

Earlier on Friday, Dutee failed to progress to the semifinals of the women's 100m event as well, finishing seventh in her heat with a timing of 11.54s.

...
Tags: dutee chand, 2020 tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics 2020
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Horoscope 02 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates after winning the gold in the women's 100-meters hurdles final at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Camacho-Quinn wins Olympic 100m hurdles gold

Rohit Sharma and Rishab Pant

Rohit Sharma sees Badshah in Rishabh Pant

Shane warne in this file photos. -- AP

Spin legend Shane Warne tests positive for Covid-19, in self-isolation:Report

BCCI's president Sourav Ganguly in this file photo.

BCCI to have new CEO, Amin can apply too



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes championship lead

Winner Alpine’s Esteban Ocon celebrates on the podium after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring race track in Mogyorod near Budapest on Sunday. — AFP

Belarus forced athlete to leave Tokyo Olympics after criticism: NGO

Kristina Timanovskaya. (Photo: Twitter)

Wife said pull out but I knew I wanted to fight: Satish on fighting with 13 stitches

India's Satish Kumar exchanges punches with B Jalolav of Uzbekistan in the Men's super heavyweight quarter final, in Tokyo onSunday. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Great Britain 3-1, enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 years

India's Gurjant Singh (left) celebrates after scoring during a men's field hockey match against Great Britain at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Indian equestrian Mirza placed 22nd after cross-country round

India's Fouaad Mirza riding Seigneur competes in the equestrian's eventing team and individual cross country during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Cross Country Course in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->