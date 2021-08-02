Sports Other News 02 Aug 2021 Discus thrower Kamal ...
Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finishes creditable 6th in Olympics

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2021, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2021, 7:25 pm IST
The 25-year-old Olympic debutant had a third round throw of 63.70m to end at sixth
India's Kamalpreet Kaur participates in the women's discus throw final event at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 India's Kamalpreet Kaur participates in the women's discus throw final event at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Tokyo: Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished a creditable sixth in her first Olympics with a best throw of 63.70m in a rain-interrupted final here on Monday.

The 25-year-old Kaur, who has qualified for the final as second best on Saturday, was never in the running for a medal in the eight rounds of competition which was interrupted by rain for more than an hour.

 

She had a third round throw of 63.70m to end at sixth and equal 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia's performance in the 2012 London Olympics.

Throughout the competition, Kaur, who was without her personal coach, looked nervous and short of confidence as she lacked international exposure. She has taken part in World University Games in 2017, her lone international competition.

A farmer's daughter at Punjab's Kabarwala village, Kaur had raised hopes of India's elusive athletics medal after finishing second in the qualification round on Saturday with a best throw of 64m.

 

American Valarie Allman took the gold with a first round throw of 68.98m while Kristin Pudenz (66.86m) of Germany and reigning world champion Yaime Perez (65.72m) of Cuba won the silver and bronze respectively.

Two-time defending champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia was fourth with a best throw of 65.01m.

Tags: kamalpreet kaur, 2020 tokyo olympics
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


