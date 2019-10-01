Sports Other News 01 Oct 2019 Annu Rani first woma ...
Annu Rani first woman to reach World Athletics Championships final

ANI
Published Oct 1, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships here on Monday.
With a throw of 62.43m, Annu Rani bettered her own national record of 62.34m. (Photo: Twitter/ SAIMedia)
Doha: Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships here on Monday.

With a throw of 62.43m, Rani bettered her own national record of 62.34m.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Rani.

 

"New NR for Annu Rani! Annu Rani created a new National Record in Women's Javelin with a throw of 62.43m in qualification at the World #Athletics Championships bettering her own record of 62.34m. Congratulations!" SAI tweeted.

In another tweet, SAI wrote: "#AnnuRani has qualified for the women's javelin throw final as her throw of 62.43m put her in 5th after both qualifying groups."

 

...
