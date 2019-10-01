Annu Rani first woman to reach World Athletics Championships final

With a throw of 62.43m, Annu Rani bettered her own national record of 62.34m. (Photo: Twitter/ SAIMedia)

Doha: Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships here on Monday.

With a throw of 62.43m, Rani bettered her own national record of 62.34m.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Rani.

"New NR for Annu Rani! Annu Rani created a new National Record in Women's Javelin with a throw of 62.43m in qualification at the World #Athletics Championships bettering her own record of 62.34m. Congratulations!" SAI tweeted.

In another tweet, SAI wrote: "#AnnuRani has qualified for the women's javelin throw final as her throw of 62.43m put her in 5th after both qualifying groups."