Annu Rani first woman to reach World Athletics Championships final

Doha: Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships here on Monday.
With a throw of 62.43m, Rani bettered her own national record of 62.34m.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Rani.
"New NR for Annu Rani! Annu Rani created a new National Record in Women's Javelin with a throw of 62.43m in qualification at the World #Athletics Championships bettering her own record of 62.34m. Congratulations!" SAI tweeted.
In another tweet, SAI wrote: "#AnnuRani has qualified for the women's javelin throw final as her throw of 62.43m put her in 5th after both qualifying groups."
