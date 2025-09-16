I'm Super Excited to Be with Pretoria Capitals, It's My Hometown, Says Dewald Brevis

Johannesburg: Dewald Brevis, the most expensive player in SA20 history, shared his excitement after joining Pretoria Capitals for Season 4. Speaking to SA20, Brevis reflected on leaving MI Cape Town, starting a new chapter in his hometown of Centurion, and his thoughts on the Capitals’ squad, the growth of the league, and why fans should be part of the action.

Speaking to SA20, South African batter Dewald Brevis shared his thoughts on becoming part of Pretoria Capitals:

“I’m very excited. You always reflect back, and I think it was a special three years I had with MI Cape Town. We had our ups and downs, and it was amazing what we did in the last year. I’ll always remember that. But this is a new chapter for me. To be with Pretoria, I’m super excited. It is my hometown. I know SuperSport Park very well—it’s very close to my heart. That’s the ground where me and my brother grew up watching cricket, running around the field, playing next to the field. To be able to be there now, I’m really excited. I can’t wait to see the team, get together with them, and just make memories and have fun.”

At the SA20 player auction, Brevis was the headline story, as Pretoria Capitals broke the bank to secure his services for INR 8.3 crore, outbidding strong competition and making him the costliest signing in the league’s history. The move not only reunited Brevis with familiar South African faces but also added explosive firepower to an already strong Capitals line-up.

On the Pretoria Capitals squad:

“I think it’s great. It’s great to have Lungi Ngidi there, we’ve spent a lot of time together. It started in Bangladesh, and we’ve got good memories. Then Lizaad Williams, and a lot of our local guys. I’m so happy for Connor Esterhuizen as well. He’s a great player, and he’ll do great for us. If you look at all the overseas players, I think we’ve got a well-balanced team: a strong batting lineup, power-hitters, guys that will love SuperSport Park. If you look at Rutherford, Andre Russell, it’s a great all-round team. I’m very excited to see how the boys go and how they enjoy playing there, because it’s a beautiful place to bat and play cricket.”

On how SA20 is shaping up:

“SA20, every year it just gets better. And that’s exactly what’s going to happen. Season 4, the competitive levels will rise, the quality, everything just gets better. The competition, I think, will be even tighter. The teams are always balanced and competitive, and it’s T20 cricket. The conditions in South Africa are some of the best, you get all kinds of conditions. If you play at the coast, Cape Town, everywhere it’s different. That variety is very cool, and it’s what SA20 has to offer. And I think the crowds, I can’t wait for that again. It’s a great time of the year, and it’s going to be lots of fun.”

On why fans should come and watch SA20:

“People would also love to come and watch because everyone is on holiday, relaxed. So why not come and relax next to the cricket field? We’ll take the bit of pressure, and everyone can enjoy. As a youngster, when it was Test cricket, I was always next to the field or watching on TV. Now it’s a privilege to be able to play during that time and to have your family there next to the field. So it’s very exciting times.”