RCB deserves credit for their fight: Anjum Chopra

Speaking on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar, Anjum Chopra commented on the thrilling match between UP Warriorz and RCB: "Every time an RCB batter walked in and scored runs, Deepti Sharma and her team must have been thinking, ‘One more, one more, we have to pick ourselves up again and make sure we take a wicket.’ That was the kind of contest RCB put up, and all credit to them. If you commend UP Warriorz for putting those runs on the board, you must credit RCB for their fight as well. But yes, that catch of Sneh Rana was crucial. I don’t think anyone expected Sneh Rana to come out and follow in Richa Ghosh’s footsteps, hitting the ball out of the ground—not once but three times. If that last shot had cleared the boundary for a six, the equation would have changed completely. It could have been anybody’s game from there, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen."

Speaking on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar, Stacy-Ann King commented on Sneh Rana’s innings: "It was completely unexpected. We all thought the match would play out a certain way after Richa Ghosh got out. But what an innings from Sneh Rana—26 runs off just six deliveries. It was truly impressive to see her take on Deepti Sharma’s bowling. Perhaps her familiarity with Deepti’s variations made it easier for her to anticipate deliveries. That predictability, combined with her decision to target the long boundaries, made her innings even more special." Speaking on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar, Stacy-Ann King commented on Richa Ghosh’s powerful innings: "The stage was perfectly set for this kind of innings from her. She played a well-paced, calculated knock—patient yet powerful. I really liked how she built her innings until she got out. There were moments where you could see her literally centering herself, taking deep breaths, and reminding herself to stay in control. She was aware of her shot selection, knowing when to find a single and when to go for a boundary. The match situation was tailor-made for her to steer RCB to victory." Speaking on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar, Stacy-Ann King commented on Smriti Mandhana’s form in the TATA WPL: "It was unfortunate that she couldn’t get going tonight, but her opening partnership with Meghana had promise. Meghana took on the aggressor’s role, possibly thinking it was her time to make an impact. That short delivery Mandhana played could have been placed anywhere—it should have cleared the fielder for a boundary. Unfortunately, this has been the story of her season so far. Seven innings, 144 runs, and a strike rate of 125—definitely not up to the high standards she sets for herself.”