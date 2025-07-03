If India Get Their Bowling Right, England Could be In Serious Trouble: Varun Aaron

Speaking on ‘Match Centre Live’ after the first session on Day 2 of the second Test, JioHotstar expert Varun Aaron lauded India’s disciplined and aggressive batting approach: "We had mentioned about the importance of India not losing wickets in the first session. Not only did they manage to avoid losing wickets early on, but they also scored at a brisk rate. Losing just one wicket in the entire session puts them in a commanding position to dictate the course of this Test. From England’s perspective, there were barely any fielders in catching positions. In Test cricket, a batsman is bound to be more cautious if he sees fielders in close-catching areas. But England didn’t create that pressure. Take Bashir, for example — he came around the wicket, but as an off-spinner, the bare minimum you need is a slip fielder. There wasn’t even that. That basically told Shubman Gill, ‘Go ahead, reverse sweep or slap it — there's no risk involved.”



Varun Aaron also criticized England’s tactics and execution with the ball: “There seems to be a lack of quality planning — and even when there's a plan, it's not being executed well. You need a strong field to create pressure, at the very least have a point in place, but England gave away too many easy singles right from the start. That instantly eases nerves for a batsman who’s just come in. Ben Stokes allowed that early comfort, and once the batsmen settled, England were left hoping for miracles — which they eventually got with a near-unplayable delivery. But Test cricket isn’t about miracles. You earn wickets through sustained pressure over long periods, and England just haven’t done that. It may be early to say this, but if India get their bowling right, England could be in serious trouble — not just in this match, but throughout the series.” JioHotstar expert Jonathan Trott also assessed Shubman Gill’s innings, highlighting both his shot selection and composure: “With the kind of talent Shubman possesses, performances like these are bound to come. He hasn’t looked in trouble at any point in his innings. England have tried everything — drying up runs, short-ball tactics — but he’s responded to each challenge, scoring freely across the ground. Toward the end of the session, we saw him accelerate, especially with that powerful sweep shot against the spinner. He looked completely in control, and I imagine there’s a real sense of calm in the Indian dressing room as long as he’s at the crease. That said, the game shifted dramatically after India lost a wicket. Suddenly, England had their tails up. Washington Sundar came under pressure, and we saw a momentum swing almost instantly. That’s the beauty of Test cricket — the ebbs and flows, the constant battle for control — and why it continues to captivate fans around the world.”