IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Riders Push Limits With Tough Fight at ARRC 2025 Round 2

Sepang International Circuit: The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India riders faced a challenging and intense Round 2 of the 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the iconic Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, closing out a weekend full of high-speed action and fierce competition.

The Indian duo, Kavin Quintal and Johann Reeves, completed today’s race with grit and consistency in the fiercely competitive Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.

Kavin Quintal, the 19-year-old rider started the 8-lap race from the 19th grid position for race 1. He finished at 18th position with a total time of 19:43:239. In Race 2, Kavin mounted a strong comeback and, despite fierce competition, demonstrated resilience and tactical racing skills to hold his ground. He completed the race at 15th position after a tough battle, crossing the finish line with a total time of 19:44.506 and setting his fastest lap at 2:25.412.

Meanwhile, Johann Reeves started from 24th on the grid in Round 2 of ARRC. In Race 1, Johann delivered a strong performance, maintaining steady lap times and gaining valuable experience on the challenging circuit. He crossed the finish line in 19th place with a total time of 19:44.679. In Race 2, Reeves defended his position well, completing the race at 20th place with a total time of 20:07.715 and recording his fastest lap at 2:29.021.

Kavin earned 1 point in round 2 at Malaysia, bringing their cumulative team total to 5 points for this season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.

Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said “Today’s race at Sepang Circuit was challenging from start to finish. The technical track demanded complete focus and tested every move. It was a tough battle out there. I am taking away important lessons and remain determined to come back stronger in the upcoming races.”

Johann Reeves added, “Today’s race at Sepang Circuit pushed me on every level. The competition was intense and the track demanding. I have gained valuable experience for the team. There’s a lot to build on. With the completion of Round 2, I am focused on coming back stronger in the upcoming races.”