I'd Love to See Punei Paltan Clash with Dabang Delhi in Qualifier 1: Sunil Taneja

Day 40 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 witnessed a dramatic finish as Puneri Paltan edged out Dabang Delhi K.C. in a tie-breaker (6-5) after a thrilling 38-38 draw. In a parallel contest, Bengaluru Bulls continued their winning streak, overpowering Bengal Warriorz with 43-32 victory. Speaking exclusively on KBD Live, JioStar expert Sunil Taneja analysed the matches, highlighting Aslam Inamdar’s match-winning brilliance and Bengaluru Bulls’ impressive momentum.

Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Sunil Taneja elaborated on the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match:

“Coming into this match, I believed Puneri Paltan would win it in regulation time from the start. But between the 11–20th and 21–30th minutes, the Paltan’s defense looked shaky, and I thought Delhi K.C. might pull it off. Then came the turning point, the power of AI (Aslam Inamdar). In one raid, he made a running hand-touch on Fazel Atrachali; in another, he ousted Surjeet with a toe-touch. Suddenly, the momentum shifted and the score was tied. In the tie-breaker, Aslam executed the winning raid. It was incredible how the match flipped in the final moments. If Delhi had secured more tackle points, they’d have had the edge. Saurabh Nandal played brilliantly. But with just 5 tackle points, they fell short. Thanks to Aslam’s brilliance and Pankaj Mohite, who triggered the all-out at the crucial moment. Still, Delhi showed grit in pushing this to the brink, especially without their star ‘Agent’ Ashu. If a few raids had gone a little straighter for them, they might have won.”

On Aslam Inamdar’s impact:

“What Aslam has been doing this all season is opening with 2–3 raids, grabbing a bonus and then stabilizing his game. He was out in his first raid, but regrouped immediately. He moved laterally, from right to left, and hit Fazel with a running hand-touch. Had it missed, he would’ve been out, but it connected. Then he executed a precise running toe-touch on Surjeet. Earlier, he secured a bonus as well. In the tie-breaker raid, even the bonus was vital. Had he been out before that, we were in for a golden raid. Instead, Aslam’s bonus kept Paltan alive and his final raid sealed the victory.”

On the match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz:

“Bengaluru Bulls secured their third straight win, which did not come as a surprise. Devank Dalal, down to battling Yogesh and Deepak Sankar, drove his team forward almost single-handedly. The Warriorz could muster only 9 raid points. The Bulls’ tackle points turned the match around. Deepak Sankar, in particular, impressed. He’s very young, but is showing the temperament to be a contender for the NYP (New Young Player) award. Coach B.C. Ramesh, once a defense-oriented all-rounder himself, gave Sankar confidence in defense, while in raids, also trusting new talents like Alireza Mirzaian. The balance is paying off.”

On the points table and playoff prospects:

“Since Season 9, Puneri Paltan have consistently had a high points difference compared to other teams. Now, with this win, their top 8 qualification is certain, though not yet the top 4. One more win, and their top 4 spot will be locked. Both, Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan deserve this run. I’d love to see them clash in Qualifier 1, as the top 2 teams. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls deserve huge credit. Without a marquee superstar, Coach B.C. Ramesh has kept them in the top 4. They still have four matches left. The battle from 5th to 8th place is going to be fierce, Gujarat Giants will also push. We’ll have to see more from the UP Yoddhas. And despite missing Anoop Kumar, Patna Pirates, with 7 games left, still have a shot. Even the team in the 12th place can’t be dismissed for making a late surge.”