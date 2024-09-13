ICC Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour in India: A Celebration of Women’s Cricket

Today, the International Cricket Council (ICC) in collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organized a Women’s World Cup tour in India. The event was graced by several prominent figures in women’s cricket, including the legendary Diana Edulji and other notable women players.

Diana Edulji, a pioneer in Indian women’s cricket and an ICC Hall of Fame inductee, delivered an inspiring speech. She emphasized the progress of women’s cricket and the importance of continued support and development for the sport. Edulji’s presence and words were a testament to her enduring commitment to advancing women’s cricket in India.

The event highlighted the growing recognition and support for women’s cricket in India. With the presence of former and current players, it served as a platform to celebrate the achievements and inspire the next generation of female cricketers. The tour aims to promote the upcoming Women’s World Cup and encourage more young girls to take up the sport.

Overall, the ICC Women’s World Cup tour in India was a significant step towards fostering a stronger and more inclusive future for women’s cricket.