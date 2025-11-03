ICC WC Win: MP Govt To Give ₹1 Crore Reward To Cricketer Kranti Gaud

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for Kranti Gaud, member of the winning squad of the Indian women's World Cup cricket team, for her spectacular performance in the tournament.



The Indian women's cricket team won its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

"I want to congratulate everyone for the way the daughter of our state and the daughters of the country performed brilliantly in cricket last night," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told reporters here.

India's daughters are marching ahead, just the way the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"Madhya Pradesh's daughter Kranti Gaud was also part of the women's World Cup-winning team. I want to congratulate Kranti and give her an incentive of Rs 1 crore from the state government. I announce to give Rs one crore to Kranti, the daughter of Chattarpur," the CM said.

Kranti Gaud, from Ghuwara in Chhatarpur, Bundelkhand, played a crucial role in leading the Indian women's cricket team to the World Cup final with her bowling performance.

