ICC WC Win: Maharashtra Cabinet Congratulates Team, Announces Cash Prizes

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for securing the ICC Women's World Cup title for the first time.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to award cash prizes to Maharashtra players Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav for their contribution to the World Cup victory, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said without specifying the amount.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Fadnavis, approved a resolution to congratulate the team. Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also joined in acknowledging the team's achievement, it said.

The Indian women's cricket team beat South Africa by 52 runs to win their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night.