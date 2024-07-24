ICC to allocate additional budget to PCB for Champions Trophy 2025!

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced an additional budget to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Champions Trophy 2025 to accommodate India's matches outside the country as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still reluctant to play in the neighboring county, reports claim.

According to reports, the budget of the Champions Trophy was approved at ICC meetings at Colombo recently but it showed no interest regarding schedule and format of the event.

However, the PCB had left it to the International cricket governing body to persuade the BCCI to play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. But the BCCI had long maintained that the decision to not play at the neighboring country was taken by the government.

The ICC tournament is scheduled in the first quarter of 2025 (most likely in February), while Lahore was chosen as the venue for all India matches including for the semis and finals (if India qualifies).

However, with the recent reports suggesting additional budget due to India's resistance indicate that Champions Trophy will follow the hybrid mode like the Asia Cup 2023.