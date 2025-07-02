ICC Test Rankings: Pant Rises to 6th, Bumrah Continues At The Top

Dubai: Swashbuckling India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continued his ascent in the ICC Test Rankings, moving up to sixth place in the latest list released on Wednesday.

Pant, who became only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score two centuries in the same match during the first Test against England last week, gained one spot to reach a new career-best rating of 801. He now trails top-ranked batter Joe Root by just 88 points.

