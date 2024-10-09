ICC T20I rankings: Arshdeep Singh enters top 10 bowlers list

Dubai: Riding on a string of impressive performances, Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh entered the top 10 among bowlers and was placed eighth in the ICC T20I rankings issued here on Wednesday.The left-arm seamer, who returned 3/14 in the opening T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior last Sunday, jumped eight spots with 642 rating points to reach the eighth position. He is the only Indian bowler in the top 10.



England's Adil Rashid continues as the top-ranked bowler in the shortest format followed by Akeal Hossain of the West Indies and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan at the second and third spots respectively.

"Arshdeep is also a big winner in the latest rankings update, with the left-arm pacer rising eight places to equal eighth on the updated list for T20I bowlers and reaching a new career-high rating following his three-wicket haul against Bangladesh," the ICC said on its website.

Hardik Pandya, who blasted a 16-ball 39 with five fours and two sixes, moved up seven places to reach the 60th spot among batters.

The ace Indian all-rounder also returned 4-0-26-1 and moved to the third spot as he rose four positions in the list of top all-rounders, which is headed by England's Liam Livingstone with Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee at the second position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is not a part of the India squad for the three T20Is against Bangladesh, dropped one position to fifth and was leapfrogged by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Washington Sundar also improved his ranking as he got to 35th among T20I bowlers, moving up four positions.