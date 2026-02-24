ICC Releases Fixtures For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the complete schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in England from June 12 to July 5. 12 teams will be vying for the title, with hosts England to face Sri Lanka in the opening fixture on June 12.

Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands were the final four teams to book their spot at the event, progressing via the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal last month.

The four qualifying sides now join the likes of defending champions New Zealand, hosts and winners of the inaugural edition in 2009, England, 2016 winners, West Indies, current ODI World Cup winners in India, and six-time tournament winners Australia.

Hosts England take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on June 12, while Ireland and Scotland begin their campaign against each other in an all-European clash at Old Trafford on June 13.

When England face off against Scotland at Headingley on June 20, it will mark the first time that the two teams meet at an ICC event on English turf.

Ireland and Scotland are placed in Group B, along with England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies. Meanwhile, Group A features Australia, India, Pakistan and South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

The Dutch side will be making their ICC Women's T20 World Cup debut and open their campaign against Bangladesh, who remained unbeaten in the qualifying tournament.

“The release of the schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the run-up to the global, premier sporting event," ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta said.

"This event is in continuation of ICC's sustained investment in women's Cricket - across expanded participation and high-performance pathways, event and production standards, tournament prize money, widened media distribution and commercial partnerships - towards the goal of commanding higher levels of attention, affiliation and stature with fans worldwide.

“The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India served as a force multiplier for the sport - breaking records, capturing imaginations and inspiring communities - and our ambition is to carry the momentum into the event in June-July."

The final will be played at the hallowed Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 5.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland