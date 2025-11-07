ICC Finalizes 5 Indian Venues for 2026 Men's T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finalized 5 Indian venues for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.

The selected venues of India include, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The mentioned venues are finalised alongwith three more stadiums of Sri Lanka, and under a neutral-venue agreement, Pakistan's matches will be held there.

With 20 teams and 55 matches, the T20 World Cup will begin from February 7 to March 8, 2026. Meanwhile the complete schedule will be released after an ICC executive board meeting.